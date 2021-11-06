Investors Purchase High Volume of iBio Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,781 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average daily volume of 1,732 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 914,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iBio by 35.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 879,791 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iBio by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iBio by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,189,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $0.84 on Friday. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -6.05.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.34% and a negative net margin of 978.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

