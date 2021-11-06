Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.