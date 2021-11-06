Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.50. 640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 429,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up about 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.