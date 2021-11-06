Invesco Ltd. Sells 426,491 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Trane Technologies worth $488,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

NYSE TT opened at $184.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

