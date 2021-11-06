Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,430,500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,430,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.12% of eBay worth $536,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of eBay by 102,976.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 111,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,402,681,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.57 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,319 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.