Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,276,149 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $571,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRE stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

