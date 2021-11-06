Invesco Ltd. Has $473.22 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $473,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.87 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

