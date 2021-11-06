Invesco Ltd. Acquires 280,153 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $417,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 126,506.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 842,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

