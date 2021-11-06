Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) is Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 3.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500,910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 491.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 103,367 shares in the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.43 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

