Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). 110,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 228,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.22. The company has a market capitalization of £311.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

