Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $614.99 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $631.56. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.52 and a 200-day moving average of $509.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.