IntriCon (IIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. IntriCon has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect IntriCon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntriCon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of IntriCon worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.