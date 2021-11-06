Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.20 million.Intevac also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. 39,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.