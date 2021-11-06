InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 79,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 24,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

