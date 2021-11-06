Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Tops $705.02 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.41 billion and $705.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $47.99 or 0.00078962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00083461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,758.72 or 0.99969005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.41 or 0.07205644 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,322,454 coins and its circulating supply is 175,313,705 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

