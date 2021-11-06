International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.