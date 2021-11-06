Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,720. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

