Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.950-$1.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPAR opened at $95.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $45.69 and a one year high of $95.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

