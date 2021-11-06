Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. 36,816,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,493,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

