Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.280-$5.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.60 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.900 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,816,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,493,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Intel has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

