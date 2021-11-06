InsurAce (INSUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.15 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00084775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.90 or 0.07291616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.92 or 0.99481233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022527 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

