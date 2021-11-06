Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PODD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.27.

Shares of PODD traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 751,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,396. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $323.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Insulet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

