Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $303.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.27.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.00. 751,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $323.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Insulet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Insulet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

