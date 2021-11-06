Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $132.21, but opened at $126.28. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 386 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

