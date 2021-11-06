Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $320.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems traded as high as $286.09 and last traded at $279.82, with a volume of 2585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.93.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

