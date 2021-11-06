Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $320.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems traded as high as $286.09 and last traded at $279.82, with a volume of 2585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.93.
INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.
In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.