Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.51). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

