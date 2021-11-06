Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $158.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NSP opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,970 shares of company stock worth $13,111,940. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

