Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $50,792.50 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

