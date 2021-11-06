Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells 66,500 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.55.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.