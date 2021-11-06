Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $424,321.74 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

