Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $4,124,589.96 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.