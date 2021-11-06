Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $4,124,589.96 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
