Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $202.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

