Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $215,615.40 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.20 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 41.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

