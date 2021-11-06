Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

