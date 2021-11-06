Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,297,439.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00.
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
CRM stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
