Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,297,439.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $164,186.40.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

CRM stock opened at $307.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.40. The stock has a market cap of $300.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

