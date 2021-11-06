Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $822,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in RPC by 2,846.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

