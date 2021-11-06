Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO Sells 91,005 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $62.30 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after buying an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

