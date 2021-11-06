Insider Selling: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Sells $1,035,090.00 in Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $348.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $360.64.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.