Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.29 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

