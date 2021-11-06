Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells $316,350.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IART opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

