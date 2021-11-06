Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells $68,116.62 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36.

Shares of IGMS opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after buying an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $4,576,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

