Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells 2,570 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $465,708.88.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

