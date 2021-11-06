Insider Selling: Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells 49,953 Shares of Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of Conformis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $10,640.06.
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 37.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 274.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.