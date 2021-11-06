Insider Selling: Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Sells 49,953 Shares of Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,493 shares of Conformis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $10,640.06.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 37.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 63,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 274.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 795,166 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

