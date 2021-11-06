Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 600 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $31,900.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 85,360 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cohu by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,635,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

