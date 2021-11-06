Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $150,415.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

