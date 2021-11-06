Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 25,290 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRUS opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

