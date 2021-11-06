Insider Selling: Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $1,385,694.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $74.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

