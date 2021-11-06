Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells $2,813,915.46 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $41.70 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

