Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells $1,684,153.08 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34.

AFRM stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $168.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $11,285,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 2,191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

