Insider Buying: Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Purchases 9,811 Shares of Stock

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Nick Jones purchased 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($25,892.63).

Shares of JOUL opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £240.31 million and a PE ratio of 268.75. Joules Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.54 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

